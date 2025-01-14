A Bremen man died after being injured in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in New Hampshire Monday night, New Hampshire State Police said.

Police identified the victim as 62-year-old Martin Osier in a written release Tuesday.

Osier was traveling south when is Toyota Camry drifted from the lane and sideswept a concrete barrier near the road’s exit 7. He drove roughly 2 miles more with at least one tire partially deflated before his car stopped in a travel lane “for reasons that remain under investigation,” the department said.

Once stopped, Osier was rear-ended by another car, driven by New Hampshire resident Courtney Ramer, 31, pushing Osier’s car into another travel lane, where it was rear-ended a second time by a third vehicle, operated by 56-year-old Massachusetts resident Colleen Leonard, the department said.

Troopers responded at around 6:40 p.m. Monday, the department said. Officials closed I-95’s southbound lanes for about four hours Monday night, the department said.

Ramer and Leonard were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Osier was also transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call New Hampshire State Trooper Brian Hanna at Brian.D.Hanna@DOS.NH.gov.

Copy the Story Link