CAMDEN – Scot Roscoe Hanning, 69, of Camden, died Dec. 13, 2024, after a long battle with diabetes. Born Oct. 4, 1955, Scot graduated from Brunswick High School in 1973 where he had proudly served as a Tri-Captain of his high school football team. He was an avid fisherman his whole life. Scot started his own business, Maine Antique Structures, in 1997 and operated until 2014 when illness forced him to retire.

Scot is survived by his father, Robert L. Hanning, two sons, Scotch Hanning and Sloan Hanning, his grandson Kieran Hanning, his brother Rick Hanning, sister Shelly Hamilton, and brother Jay G. Hamilton IV, nephew Rick Hanning, Jr., and nieces, Jennifer Irish and Megan Hallman.

A celebration of his life will be held for family and friends in the summer of 2025.

Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain St., Camden, ME 04843. http://www.longfuneralhomecamden.com.

