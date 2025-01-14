As Houthi missiles fly across the Red Sea skies and sophisticated drones probe maritime defenses, six mighty U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers stand strong and resolute protecting global commerce.

USS Carney, USS Normandy, USS Mason, USS Laboon, USS Arleigh Burke and USS Thomas Hudner — all Bath Iron Works-built destroyers — have emerged as crucial assets in Operation Prosperity Guardian, demonstrating the continued excellence of Maine’s shipbuilding tradition in meeting modern maritime challenges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Howard Flower lived in Maine in the 1980s and ran a hardwood lumber company, North Atlantic Lumber. He later worked for the Hinckley Co. in Southwest Harbor building million-dollar yachts. He is now retired and living in Europe.

Since October 2023, these Maine-built warships have been at the forefront of an increasingly complex naval confrontation. The USS Carney, launched from Bath Iron Works in 1994, achieved distinction on Oct. 19, 2023, when it intercepted multiple missiles and drones launched by Houthi forces from Yemen toward Israel. This action marked the first major engagement in what would become a sustained maritime crisis.

The USS Mason, launched in Bath in 2001, has distinguished itself repeatedly in the conflict. On Nov. 26, 2023, the destroyer responded to a distress call from the merchant vessel Central Park, successfully deterring an attempted hijacking and later intercepting ballistic missiles fired in its direction. The Mason’s actions demonstrated the versatility demanded of modern warships, combining traditional maritime security operations with advanced air defense.

The USS Thomas Hudner, one of Bath’s more recent contributions to the fleet, has proven equally capable. Launched in 2017, it successfully engaged multiple Houthi drones in November 2023, protecting commercial shipping lanes vital to global commerce. These engagements have particular significance given that approximately 15% of global maritime trade passes through the Red Sea region.

Bath Iron Works’ role in this crisis emerges from a deeper historical context. The current situation traces its roots to the Arab Spring of 2011, which created power vacuums across the Middle East. In Yemen, this led to the rise of the Houthi movement, a Zaidi Shia group that seized control of much of the country’s north, including the capital Sanaa, by 2014.

The Houthis’ alignment with Iran, a relationship that developed in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has transformed Yemen into another theater in the broader regional competition between Iran and Saudi Arabia. This dynamic gained new urgency following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza, with Houthi forces launching attacks on vessels they claim are linked to Israel.

The technological sophistication of these attacks — including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles and armed drones — underscores the importance of the advanced capabilities built into Bath Iron Works’ destroyers. The Aegis Combat System, integrated into each vessel during construction in Maine, has proven particularly crucial in defending against these threats.

The performance of Bath-built vessels in the Red Sea also has significance for Maine’s economy. Bath Iron Works employs approximately 6,000 people and remains one of the state’s largest private employers. The shipyard’s success in producing vessels capable of meeting modern threats helps secure its position in future naval construction programs.

The USS Carney’s actions highlight this capability. In December 2023, the destroyer intercepted 14 drones in a single engagement, demonstrating the sophisticated coordination between Maine-built hardware and highly trained naval crews. On Jan. 13, 2024, the Carney took additional direct action, launching Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles against Houthi radar installations threatening maritime traffic.

The crisis has showcased the excellence of Bath-built vessels. Operating continuously in the challenging conditions of the Red Sea, these ships have maintained high operational tempos while conducting complex air defense operations. This performance proves the exacting standards maintained by Maine’s shipbuilding workforce.

As tensions persist in the Red Sea, with Houthi forces continuing to threaten commercial shipping despite international pressure, Bath Iron Works’ contributions to maritime security take on renewed importance. The shipyard’s current work on additional Arleigh Burke-class destroyers ensures that the U.S. Navy will maintain the capabilities demonstrated by the Carney, Mason and Hudner.

The tradition of building vessels that safeguard commerce and advance American interests, evident in every weld and component of Bath-built destroyers, continues to prove its worth in the waters off Yemen. As Operation Prosperity Guardian works to ensure freedom of navigation through vital shipping lanes, ships conceived and constructed along the Kennebec River demonstrate daily why Bath Iron Works’ motto — “Bath Built is Best Built” — remains as relevant today as when it was first coined.

In the missile-filled skies over the Red Sea, Bath-built ships stand as steel ambassadors of American resolve and Maine ingenuity, protecting the free flow of commerce upon which the global economy depends.

