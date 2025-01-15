SCARBOROUGH – Keith L. Brown, 91, originally from Auburn, Maine, died peacefully at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, Maine, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, surrounded by his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Marie Brown, of Portland, and his children, Keith Brown of Rockaway Beach, N.Y. and Kelly Brown of Portland.

﻿Keith was born in South Paris, Maine, on April 30, 1933, to Eloise (Shaw) Brown and Maurette Brown. He was the eldest son of six siblings. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; sister Barbara Mongeau and her husband John; granddaughter Allyson Paige Brown; and his mother and father-in-law, William and Philomena DeLorenzo.

﻿Keith was raised in Auburn. He attended Edward Little High School and Kents Hill Preparatory School where he was an athlete in football and skiing. Keith was an avid skier, both alpine and cross country. He skied most of his life, and taught his children to love his sport.

﻿An Army veteran of the Korean War, Keith met his wife, Marie, while stationed in New Jersey; they married in December of 1954. Following his military service, Keith attended the University of New Hampshire, where he studied civil engineering. He completed many interesting projects, including supervision of the building of the Cross Center Arena (originally the Maine Civic Center) in Portland, Maine. Later in his career, he consulted on the construction of several alternative-energy power plants throughout the United States.

﻿A true Mainer, Keith loved nature and the simple beauty of the state and instilled that same awe in his children. He enjoyed camping and fishing and tried to get his “city” wife to love camping. She never did like the rustic aspect and it was an amusing and ongoing family joke.

﻿Keith and Marie built their dream home on Upper Range Pond in Poland Spring in the 1970s and enjoyed many years on the lake with family and friends.

﻿Keith is survived by his wife Marie; daughter Kelly Brown, son Keith Brown and his wife Paulette; grandsons Maxwell and Jacob Brown; siblings Dorothea MacIntosh of Melbourne, Fla., Maurette Brown, Jr. and his wife Louise of Lewiston, Linda Bolduc and her husband Michael of Auburn, James Brown and his wife Lynn of Seffner, Fla.; brother-in-law Bill DeLorenzo and his wife Angela of Florian Park, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

﻿Visiting hours will be held at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, Maine, on Saturday Jan. 25, 2025 at 10 a.m. A service will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel in Auburn directly following the service at approximately 1 p m.

