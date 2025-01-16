Closed for MLK Day

Buxton municipal offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Closures include Buxton Town Hall, Public Works, recreation, police administrative and fire/rescue administrative.

The Buxton Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was an American Civil Rights leader who was assassinated at age 39 in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Coffee and camaraderie



The Recreation Department is hosting free socializing events from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 26 at Town Hall, with coffee, games and more.

A free chance to meet friends and have some fun happens 9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays through March 26 in the meeting room at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

