Owen Walsh and Owen Cheever each scored twice, leading undefeated Cheverus/Yarmouth to a 5-2 win over winless Greely in a hard-fought Class B South boys hockey game Thursday afternoon at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Cheverus/Yarmouth (10-0) never trailed, but the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine top 10 was clinging to a 3-2 lead until third-period goals by Lucas D’Alessandro and Cheever.

Walsh opened the scoring midway through the first period, then made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal 5:40 into the second.

Just 32 seconds after Rylan Haight of Greely (0-8) cut the deficit to 2-1 at 13:00 of the second, Cheever restored the two-goal margin.

Haight then set up a goal by Ezra McDuffie at 3:44 of the third, but Cheverus again answered quickly, as D’Alessandro scored 46 seconds later.

