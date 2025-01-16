ONANCOCK, Va. – Aretas “Rete” Stearns, most recently of Onancock, Va., passed away quietly at home on Dec. 5, 2024, due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was 82.

Born and raised in Maine to Ralph and Hazel Stearns, Rete was the fourth of five children. He enrolled in the Army at 17 years old to avoid returning to his all boys boarding school, finished high school locally at Stephens High in Rumford, then went on to attend Bowdoin College. He married his high school sweetheart, Claire Gagnon, and settled in Portland to work and raise his family.

Rete became a central figure in the Portland business community in the ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s, and a leader in community service. He started work at Porteous, Mitchell & Braun as a part-time shoe salesman and rose to the position of President and CEO. During his tenure at Porteous, the company grew from a single department store to a seven-store chain, opening stores in Bangor, Auburn, Presque Isle and South Portland; Nashua, N.H. and Burlington, Vt. During the ’70s and ’80s when department stores in Maine were not allowed to be open on Sundays, nothing angered him more than a snowy Saturday in December. Recognizing changing times and lifestyles, he spearheaded the campaign to change the Blue Laws of Maine to allow all retailers to remain open on Sundays. The referendum passed in 1990, thus mitigating the effects of December snowstorms and alleviating much holiday stress for Maine shoppers.

After the sale of Porteous in 1992, Rete left Maine to embark on a new career in the emerging cellular industry. He was a trouble shooter for Cellular One, moving to locations that were struggling and turning them around. He finished his cellular career as President of Highland Cellular in West Virginia. Over his careers in both industries, people enjoyed working for him as he challenged his teams to compete, make decisions, win and celebrate their success. He did the same in life.

In work and in play, Rete never did anything halfway. He was a lifelong, avid, often frustrated, golfer. His social life revolved around his beloved golf and country clubs: Portland Country Club, Val Halla Golf Club, Glade Springs Country Club, and Wachasaw Country Club. He had a quick wit and his friends and loved ones often found themselves the subject of his quips, but he always laughed with you and never took himself too seriously.

While Rete actively participated in many philanthropic ventures, he was equally active in helping people personally. He mentored numerous people during his time in both retail and cellular fields. He helped family and friends find jobs, make connections and was always willing to listen and advise.

Rete is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Timothy Stearns.

He is survived by his wife, Claire; his sisters Natalie Wilson, Sally Walker and Vicky Lessa; his children, Kendra Stearns and Tim Stearns; and grandchildren Connor, Dashiell, Cecily, Brooke and Silas.

He will be interred this September in Lovell, following a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers,

donations to:

Parkinson’s Disease research would be greatly appreciated

