SCARBOROUGH – Francis M. Brown, 99, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 14, 2025. Visiting hours will be from 1 – 3 p.m., Sunday Jan. 19, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. There will be a graveside service in the spring. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

