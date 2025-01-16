Francis M. Brown

SCARBOROUGH – Francis M. Brown, 99, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 14, 2025. Visiting hours will be from 1 – 3 p.m., Sunday Jan. 19, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. There will be a graveside service in the spring. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.