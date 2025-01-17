The recent passing of former President Jimmy Carter, combined with the upcoming inauguration of President Donald Trump, compels me to contrast their life journeys as Christians. The issue is relevant. Carter was a devout Christian evangelical when he was elected in 1976 and remained so until his death.

Trump claimed the Bible was his second favorite book, right behind “The Art of the Deal.” Moreover, Trump got a huge boost from white Christian evangelicals in 2016, 2020 and 2024. Indeed, he has consistently received about 80% of the votes of this key bloc.

Carter was born in Plains, Georgia. He grew up on a dirt road about three miles from Plains, in the tiny, majority-Black village of Archery, where his father owned a farm and the family grew corn, cotton, peanuts and sugarcane. He is a local folk hero in Plains.

Trump was born in the borough of Queens, New York. His father was a wealthy businessman and real estate developer. He is very unpopular today in New York City because of his irregular business dealings.

Carter never declared bankruptcy protection.

Trump has declared bankruptcy protection six times.

Carter was married 78 years to his wife, Rosalyn. By all accounts, he remained faithful to Rosalyn. That said, he confessed in a Playboy interview that, “I have looked at many women with lust and thus committed adultery many times in my heart.”

Trump has been married three times and, according to reports, been involved in many affairs. He has also bragged about being able to “grab women by the p—y.”

Carter was never convicted of a crime.

A jury found Trump liable of sexual abuse.

Carter put his family farm supply business in a blind trust before he entered the White House; he sold the business shortly after leaving office.

Trump’s family continued to run the Trump organization after he took office. Moreover, visiting dignitaries were encouraged (expected) to stay at Trump properties during visits.

Carter oversaw a peaceful transition of power when he lost to Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Trump led an insurrection on the nation’s capital after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

In December 1978, Jimmy Carter delivered the following Christmas message: “In this season of hope we seek, as individuals and as a nation, to serve as instruments to bring the ancient promises of peace and good will closer to fulfillment for all the peoples of the earth. May you have a Merry Christmas and very satisfying and happy New Year.”

In December 2024, Trump delivered a slew of Christmas “greetings” on Truth Social consisting of 40 messages, which included bragging about outsmarting his enemies, including Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and expressing his desire to take over the Panama Canal and Greenland.

Carter appointed more women, Black Americans and Jewish Americans to official positions and judgeships than all 38 of his predecessors combined.

Trump’s rhetoric has consistently been filled with not-so-subtle sexist and racist remarks.

Carter placed 56 million acres of land in Alaska under federal protection as a national monument. He also had 32 solar panels installed at the White House to help heat the water for the building and demonstrate that it was possible to curb U.S. dependence on fossil fuels.

Trump’s approach to conservation and addressing climate change has consisted of chanting “Drill, baby, drill!” and seeking to cut governmental regulations.

Carter taught Sunday school while in the White House and for the rest of his life. He always believed strongly in the separation of church and state.

Trump brought together church and state in a gilded package for his latest venture, a $60 “God Bless the USA” Bible, complete with copies of the nation’s founding documents.

Carter and his wife began working for Habitat for Humanity in 1978 and continued until they were in their mid-90s.

We don’t know what Trump will do after he leaves office in 2028. It’s a pretty safe bet, however, that he won’t be working for any organization designed to serve anyone’s interest other than his own. Let’s just say that he pursues his own special brand of “Christian ministry” and leave it at that.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. dtreadw575@aol.com.

