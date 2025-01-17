The Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will welcome Kennebunk artist Joe Mulqueen as its featured artist in February. The exhibit runs Feb. 1-28.

The public is invited to an artist reception on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. where Mulqueen will present, “1000 Cranes: Origami Past and Present.” All are welcome, especially children, said event organizers in a news release.

Mulqueen’s exhibit features a panel for each letter of the alphabet with a poem about the animal and an origami model for that animal.

“Ever since childhood I have had many interests,” wrote Mulqueen in an email. “Two that are in this exhibit are poetry and origami, which I had been doing as separate activities for a number of years. The first time I combined them was when my friends started to have children, and I did a book for each child. Over time, I thought of using a central idea, such as the alphabet, to create different collections.”

While Mulqueen has written some longer poems, he is drawn to limericks and shorter poems that involve a play on words and childlike questions. According to the news release, “he feels that simple things that relax and amuse us may be as beneficial as more serious content, and his goal is to share the enjoyment he has in creating these pieces. Here’s a limerick Joe created just for Kennebunk Free Library:”

KFL has lots of great books and more

Advertisement

For anyone willing to open their door.

You may borrow and learn,

Keep the knowledge you earn,

And know there is always more to explore!

The public is invited to view the exhibit in Speers Gallery from Feb. 1-28 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For gallery hours and access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Copy the Story Link