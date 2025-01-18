BIDDEFORD – Julian Charles Lambert, 91, of Biddeford, passed away early Wednesday morning on Jan. 15, 2025, at Huntington Commons in Kennebunk. He was born in Biddeford on Oct. 31, 1933, a son of Arthur and Evelyn (Lemieux) Lambert. He went to Notre Dame de Lourdes School and graduated from St. Louis High School, class of 1952.

﻿In 1955, Julian enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served his country for four years. After his discharge he was employed by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he worked various duties over his 26 years there, retiring in 1989.

﻿He married the love of his life, Doris Neault, in 1968 at St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford. The couple settled in Biddeford where they raised their daughter Christine. Julian was a quiet, humble man who took care of his family.

﻿Julian had many interesting hobbies. He and Doris had the good fortune of frequent travel, especially during retirement. Some of their favorite destinations were France, Mexico and Hawaii. They also were often seen at Dimillo’s restaurant enjoying time together over a good meal. He was an avid reader with a home library of over 1,000 books, and he enjoyed listening to classical music. Julian was a collector of DVD’s, coffee cups, and T-Shirts. Christmas was a very special time for him, and he particularly loved exchanging gifts with his family. He had a passion for drawing, and much of his artwork will be cherished by his family for many generations.

﻿Most of all, spending time with family and close friends meant everything to him. His dog BJ also held a special place in his heart. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

﻿He was predeceased by his loving daughter Christine Martin; and by his two brothers, Richard Lambert and Roger Lambert.

﻿He is survived by his wife Doris Lambert of 56 years; his grandson Tyler Martin and wife Marlee, his son-in-law Michael Martin, his godchildren Michael Roy, Craig Pendergrass and Monica Kim, as well as by many nieces and nephews.

﻿Visiting Hours will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

To view Julian’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

﻿﻿For those planning an expression of sympathy in memory of Julian, the family asks you to consider donations to:

Saint James School or to:

the American Cancer Society or to:

any non-profit organization that is important to you

