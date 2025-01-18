SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Mary Miller Huff died peacefully on Nov. 26, 2024 at the age of 80 in San Diego, Calif. She was born in Bangor, Maine on Jan. 31, 1944, daughter of Stacy and Evelyn Miller.

Mary grew up in Orono and graduated from Orono High School in 1962. She studied at the University of Maine in Orono, graduating in 1966 with a B.A. in Sociology. She spent most of her life in Maine, principally in Freeport, where she raised two girls and taught hundreds of students as a special educator at Mast Landing, Freeport High, and Soule School. She had a unique approach, creating puppets, songs, and other tools to make learning accessible and fun.

Mary’s true love was music. She played multiple instruments including the piano, violin, banjo, concertina, and kazoo. She taught piano lessons and even played at a piano bar in Naples to help put her girls through college. She played violin in local music groups and attended a fiddle camp. Mary was known for leading sing-a-longs on her piano and creating songs to celebrate friends’ birthdays and retirements.

Friends and family were precious to her, and she enjoyed hosting gatherings in her home, “Mary’s Manor”. Mary also believed in giving back to her community. She did this by bringing music to local nursing homes, and teaching English to refugees.

Mary is survived by her brother Robert Miller; daughters Amy Huff Shah and Katie LeFrancois, son-in-laws Parthiv Shah and Baptiste LeFrancois; grandchildren Amélie and Téo LeFrancois and Kavita Huff Shah; and former husband Averill Huff.

The family will hold a private gathering to celebrate her life.

