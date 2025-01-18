SANFORD – Jean Hazelton Carlisle passed away at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, with her children by her side.

﻿Born in Biddeford on May 10, 1951, Jean was the daughter of George (“Lee”) Hazelton and Eleanor Simpson Hazelton. She graduated from Thornton Academy in 1969 and attended the University of Maine, Farmington, where she met Allan Carlisle. They married in 1972.

﻿Jean liked to stay busy. When her children were older, this drive to work combined with a passion for language and teaching led her back to school at the University of Southern Maine, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Education in 1988. She was proud of her long career in education at Sanford schools, including Emerson School and Carl J. Lamb, and was a positive force in the lives of her many students. Her retirement years were spent enjoying time with her grandchildren, going out for lunch and shopping with dear friends, and becoming an expert on British procedural crime dramas. Jean was funny, with a dry wit that remained until the end.

﻿She was predeceased by her parents; infant son, Jason Carlisle; husband, Allan Carlisle; sister, Kathryn Savage; and great-niece, Eleanor Paye.

﻿She is survived by daughter Jessica Carlisle (Jeremiah Buckley) of Roswell, Ga., daughter Sarah Huntington (Steve Huntington) of Scarborough, and son Daniel Carlisle (Megan Hill) of New Port Richey, Fla. Surviving grandchildren are Jonas, Helen, and Alice Buckley; Emily, Seth, Noah, and Gabriel Huntington; and Alyssa, Meghan, and Nicole Carlisle. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends, including her brother-in-law, Kevin Savage.

﻿Services are private. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Power of Elle in memory of her great-niece.

Power of Elle

c/o Shawn Walton

Saco and Biddeford Savings

252 Main Street

Saco, Maine 04072

﻿

Copy the Story Link