PORTLAND – Lester Arthur York Third, MD, beloved father and pediatrician, recently passed away in his home in Portland, Maine. He was born on Aug. 9, 1945 in Portland, a son of Lester Arthur York Jr. and Edna Hollywood York.

Lester graduated from Cheverus High School, College of the Holy Cross and the University of Vermont Medical School. After completing his Pediatric Residency at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Mass., he joined the Army Medical Corps and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He practiced medicine for many years in the Washington, D.C. area before returning to Portland.

Survivors include a daughter, a son; two grandchildren; and several nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 24 at St. Pius X Church followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

