PORTLAND – Lester Arthur York Third, MD, beloved father and pediatrician, recently passed away in his home in Portland, Maine. He was born on Aug. 9, 1945 in Portland, a son of Lester Arthur York Jr. and Edna Hollywood York.
Lester graduated from Cheverus High School, College of the Holy Cross and the University of Vermont Medical School. After completing his Pediatric Residency at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Mass., he joined the Army Medical Corps and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He practiced medicine for many years in the Washington, D.C. area before returning to Portland.
Survivors include a daughter, a son; two grandchildren; and several nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 24 at St. Pius X Church followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.
To view Lester’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Memorial contributions may be made in
Lester’s memory to:
Cheverus High School
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.