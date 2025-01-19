WESTBROOK – Royden “Roy” Miller Cote passed away in January after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Virginia.
Royden graduated from Westbrook High School and worked at Cushman Bakery, where met the love of his life, “Ginnie”. He later worked at Maine Central Railroad as a market manager, traveling throughout Maine, northern New England and eastern Canada. He had many stories of his time on the road, favorite restaurants and meeting railroad customers.
Royden and Ginnie raised their children in Westbrook but later in life, split their time between Yarmouth, and Bradenton, Fla.
Roy was also active in civic and community organizations. Royden was past master of the Saccarappa Masonic Lodge. He also served on the Westbrook School Board and City Council as well as serving as president of the Church Council of Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook.
He is survived by his children, Paul and his wife, Cindy, of Cumberland, Charlie and his wife Gail of Raymond, Victoria Lee of Raymond, and Jennifer Thompson and her husband Jeff of Stoneham, Mass.
He was a proud grandfather to Christopher, Megan, and Meredith, Jonathan and Michelle, Caroline and Julie. Royden was also a great-grandfather to eight. He loved to bounce the little ones on his knee while singing songs and hymns to them.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St. Westbrook. A funeral will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m., at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St. Westbrook.
To express condolences or to participate in Roy’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to:
Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund
612 Main St.
Westbrook, ME 04092
