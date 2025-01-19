Greenland’s future is securely in the hands of Greenlanders, and Maine stands ready to welcome a new trading partner.

An island of just over 56,000 people, a majority of whom are of Inuit descent, Greenland has not shied away from its recent Trump-fueled popularity. In fact, it has used it to its advantage: to publicize its long-held intentions to become a self-sustained independent country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Elias Young is a research analyst with Archipelago, a law firm based in Portland.

Lost in the recent bombastic tweets and cheap photo-ops is an important story about colonialism, global security and trade. It is a story in which, if all goes well, Maine will play a central role. During his 2025 New Year’s Day address, the prime minister of Greenland, Múte Egede, said: “It is now time to take the next step for our country.” The road to self-sustainability will be a long one, even if Greenland votes to become independent this year.

Greenland’s use of dog sleds to carry election ballots in the recent past highlights the unique infrastructure challenges posed by its location and environment. Denmark supplies Greenland with approximately $500 million in subsidies every year. Greenlanders will tell you this is far from charity. For their money, the Danes enjoy lucrative monopolies over Greenlandic shipping, fisheries and mining — plus the stature of being a major diplomatic player in the Arctic.

As the only source for consumer goods from snowmobiles to groceries, every krone Copenhagen sends to Greenland ultimately ends up in the pockets of Danish business owners. As they move toward political and economic independence, Greenlanders will look for more profitable markets for their exports like fish and minerals, and cheaper sources for their imports like milk and gasoline. Maine is primed and ready to become a partner.

Maine’s connection with the Arctic Circle is not a new one. Not only do we offer experience with Arctic businesses and governments, but we are also the closest U.S. state to Greenland (sorry, Alaska). Location and enthusiasm for the Arctic are not the only benefits we offer to Greenland. Maine and Greenland already share many cultural and educational connections. An independent Greenland would allow Maine to take on a larger and more valuable role in U.S.-Greenland relations.

Advertisement

The Port of Portland is of great interest to Greenlandic officials.

Portland is worthy of close consideration not only because of its geographic proximity but also for its existing link to Arctic shipping. Eimskip, an Icelandic shipping company, is located on Commercial Street in Portland. Eimskip already has a partnership with Royal Arctic Line, Greenland’s national seaborne freight company. As Greenland begins to grow its infrastructure, Portland will become a valuable shipping port to supply the island. While previous supply lines to Danish cities like Aarhus may not immediately disappear, their role will diminish when Greenland looks for other shipping partners in the North Atlantic.

With increased American cooperation, Portland could become Greenland’s American port of choice for North American cargo routes and beyond.

Greenland has an enormous reserve of rare earth minerals, which has led to world leaders eyeing the island as a possible new source. While Greenland is rich in these rare earth minerals, it is poor in housing materials needed by Greenlanders. Greenland has a great need to renovate older houses and create new housing developments across the island. A number of Maine companies have already taken strides to fill this gap by creating a dialogue with Greenlandic officials about supplying the island with cost-effective materials.

This past October, Hancock Lumber Chief Operating Officer Mark Hopkins attended the 11th Annual Arctic Circle Assembly in Iceland to participate in a panel on trade between North America and Greenland. Other well-known Maine companies, like Cianbro, have pursued business relationships with Greenland in the past. While regulation and documentation are obstacles to doing business with Greenland currently, an independent Greenland without Danish backing will be eager to look toward North America for more solutions to its infrastructure needs.

And then there is tourism. In 2025, tourism in Greenland is set to boom in a major way. In November of last year, the Nuuk International Airport was opened with the vision of providing Greenland with a greater capacity for supporting tourism. Notably, a Newark, New Jersey, to Nuuk United Airlines flight has been announced to start this June. Cooperation from Maine officials and the potential for establishing a direct route from Boston Logan (or even Portland International Jetport) will further connect us to a growing region of interest.

Forget the headlines. Nobody is buying anybody. Nobody in invading anybody. The U.S. military is already in Greenland and has been since World War II. This is a story about indigenous people finally throwing off a thousand years of Western colonization. Thankfully, Mainers stand ready to assist.

Copy the Story Link