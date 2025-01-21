The Biddeford Regional Center of Technology (BRCOT) was presented with a $2,500 STEM Talent Pipeline Grant from We Work for Health on Jan. 17. This grant is designated for use with STEM programs: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, according to a Biddeford School Department press release. During the grant presentation, four students from BRCOT spoke about their programs and experience at BRCOT and highlighted a specific project they have done.

Jackson Howard, a junior at Thornton Academy in Saco, conveyed his passion for medical science. Howard is currently enrolled in the Introduction to Medical Science program and plans to enroll in the Emergency Medical Services program next year. He proudly highlighted both the hands-on and research components of the program and showcased a detailed poster project of each component within a cell. “I have a much more clear path for my career due to the programming and support at the Center of Technology,” said Howard.

Dominic Roberts, a Biddeford High School senior, discussed his enrollment in three BRCOT programs: Business, Welding, and Technical Math. In Roberts’ presentation he focused on Technical Math by demonstrating a simple variable resistor, explaining how mathematical calculations can be performed to determine the current of the circuit at certain lengths of the graphite resistor. He shared some of the various projects he has done in Technical Math and shared his experiences in the welding program, and many projects he has helped create for the community.

Jack Squires, a junior at Thornton Academy, is in his first year of the Machining/Manufacturing Technology program. Squires shared his enthusiasm for the program and BRCOT and all that is offered. He then shared the project he is currently working on – making a ball peen hammer – and showed the plans he worked from as he made the product, as well as two products that students in the second-year program have created: air motors and a parallel clamp. “Being able to create these components from a block of metal is rewarding,” added Squires.

Anne Mathiang shared her experience as a third-year BRCOT student. Mathiang enrolled at BRCOT as a sophomore in the Computer Technology program, and now, as a Biddeford High School senior, she is completing her second year of engineering. She presented her favorite project to date, the “Joystick Adapter.” Mathiang and her classmates partnered with a community member to design and create adapters for his wheelchair joystick to accommodate his needs as he is faced with a progressive disease. She shared her 3D-printed prototypes, photos, and videos of her and her classmates consulting with their client, and videos of the client putting the adapters to use.

We Work For Health partners with local legislative leaders to provide grants for STEM talent pipelines. Looking toward the future, this organization recognizes the development of tomorrow’s treatments and cures hinges on preparing today’s workforce with the right skills and knowledge, according to the press release. Investing in STEM education is essential for creating a pipeline of talent that will lead the next generation of breakthroughs.

State and local officials in attendance included: Maine’s Speaker of the House, Ryan Fecteau, Senator Henry Ingwersen, Representative Traci Gere, Representative Marc Malon, Representative Marshall Archer, Representative Lori Gramlick, and Biddeford’s Mayor, Marty Grohman.

“We thank our local and state representatives for their confidence in our programs,” said Paulette Bonneau, director of the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology. “Every penny counts in educating our youth, and we appreciate the We Work for Health organization for this grant.”

To learn more about We Work for Health and its grant funding, visit weworkforhealth.org/

