The winter sports regular season is winding down, but the drama is only beginning to build.

Here’s an overview:

Boys basketball

South Portland’s boys basketball team improved to 11-3 and first in the Class AA South Heal Points standings following victories over visiting Deering (66-60) and host Gorham, the reigning regional champion (63-45). In the win over the Rams from Portland, Manny Hidalgo scored 19 points, Carmine Soucy added 13 and Darius Johnson finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. In the victory at Gorham, Tom Maloji led the way with 17 points, Hidalgo added 11 and Gabe Jackson had 10. The Red Riots host Massabesic Friday.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 4-9 and 10th after a 75-46 setback at Greely and a 65-37 home victory over Freyburg Academy. Against the Rangers, Eli Smith scored 13 points and Tim Fredericks added 10 points, three steals and three offensive rebounds, but the Capers turned the ball over 17 times in the first half.

“Our problem all year has been turnovers,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Jeff Mitchell. “It’s the number one topic in practice every day, reducing turnovers. A lot of it has to do with inexperience and not having enough reps in varsity settings. It looks good in practice, but it doesn’t transfer to an environment like this. It’s a young group that’s struggling to find its groove in a varsity setting, but I think we’ll get there.”

In the win, Smith went off for 31 points and Fredericks added 20. The Capers are at Wells Tuesday of next week.

“We have a tough schedule coming up, but there are some games that can get us some (Heal Points) and get us in (the tournament),” said Mitchell. “It’s hard to lose a lot, but the only option we have when we get knocked out is to get off the mat and focus on the next game.

“The tournament is our goal. For our younger guys to be able to play at the Expo would be huge. It’s critical for them to sniff the tournament, but we have to win some games.”

Girls basketball

On the girls’ side, South Portland improved to 11-3 and moved into the top spot in the Class AA South Heals after downing host Deering (58-35) and visiting Gorham, the reigning regional champion (52-33). In the win over Deering, Destiny Peter led the way with 18 points. Against Gorham, the Red Riots rode a 20-3 second quarter run to victory. Emma Travis had 13 points and Annie Whitmore had a double-double of 12 points and 10 assists, which included a third quarter buzzer-beating 3-pointer from just inside halfcourt.

“This proves that we can come out in our home gym and get a win after some tough losses,” Travis said. “Tonight, we put the whole package together. We came out at half knowing we had to push it even harder and we did.”

“The bench hypes us up a lot and always believes in us and that really helps,” Whitmore said. “After the Windham game (a home loss), the coaches told us we need to have more fun when we’re playing and I think we did that today.”

“I think we’ve had some ups and downs throughout the season, but we’re really starting to lock in and understand that a lot of what we can do offensively comes from our defense,” added Red Riots first-year coach Brianne Maloney. “We’ve learned to have a full game. It’s got to be all four quarters.”

South Portland goes to Massabesic Friday.

“We have to use this as momentum and understand we can play this way every night,” Maloney said. “Offense and defense can show up every night, regardless of who is on the floor. We just have to lock in and stay focused for four quarters.”

Cape Elizabeth fell to 0-14 and 14th in Class B South following losses to visiting Greely (47-27) and host Fryeburg Academy (35-12). Mei Martinez had a team-high 12 points against the Rangers. The Capers are home versus Wells Tuesday of next week.

Boys hockey

Last Thursday, Cape Elizabeth and the South Portland/Portland/Deering/Waynflete Beacons boys hockey co-op team did battle at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

The Beacons took a 2-0 lead after one period, as Johnny Bechard scored twice in a 60-second span. When Jack O’Connell added a goal in the second period, the Beacons appeared home free, but Cape Elizabeth was a different team when the third period again and it would make things very, very interesting.

Goals from Bennett Hooper and Brady Hanisko in a 51-second span pulled the Capers within one with nearly 13 minutes still to play. The Beacons restored order somewhat when Danny Fitzgibbon finished with 12:03 to play, but with 8:07 on the clock, Brendan Eavenson scored to again pull Cape Elizabeth within one. Beacons goalie Michael Zaccaria then came up huge, robbing Hanisko on a breakaway, then stopping his rebound bid as well, then at the other end, with 3:14 left, Henry Ermlich finished to push the lead back to two. That insurance goal loomed huge, as a mere 38 seconds later, Hanisko struck again, but despite pulling their goalie in the waning seconds, the Capers couldn’t muster the equalizer and the Beacons held on for a 5-4 victory.

“We really needed this win,” said Beacons captain Lucas Milliken. “We have potential. It’s a team game. We’ve just got to stick together.”

“Cape did what they had to do,” said Beacons coach Jeff Beaney. “We knew they wouldn’t quit and they’d keep coming. We finished pretty well. When it got tight, we got the game back and defended well. We played more than we usually do, so a lot of guys got some experience.”

The Beacons then fell to 3-8 and 13th in Class A after losses to visiting St. Dom’s (6-3) and host Windham (5-3). After hosting Scarborough Thursday, the Beacons are at Marshwood Saturday.

“We have to figure out how to get over that final little hump, but I’m an optimist,” Beaney said. “We’ll get there. We have some games we can win that are worth a lot of (Heal Points).”

Cape Elizabeth was 2-9 and seventh in Class B South after the loss to the Beacons. Goalie Nathan Hanisko made 32 saves.

“Our boys don’t give up,” said first-year Capers coach Matt Riggle. “We have a small roster. We had 13 skaters tonight and all 13 contributed. We have a tremendous group of guys. From the first whistle to the final buzzer, they didn’t give up. It finally started clicking in the third period. The ice tilted our way a little bit, but we had 17 minutes in the penalty box. That will kill us every time. It’s tough to win any hockey game with that many penalty minutes, but the boys fought hard and didn’t give up. We just came up short.”

Cape Elizabeth hosted Leavitt Thursday and go to Gorham Saturday.

“We work hard and we support each other and we bring that practices, games, team dinners,” Riggle said. “On and off the ice, we have a strong core of a program. We’re still working. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season. We’re hoping to keep bringing the same attitude and we’ll support each other and believe that things will go our way.”

Girls hockey

The Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Portland/Deering/Waynflete Beacons girls co-op squad was 12-4 and second in the South Region Heals following a 6-1 home win over York and a 4-2 setback at reigning North Region champion Yarmouth/Freeport. In the victory, Marina Bassett and Libby Hooper both scored twice. After going to Gorham Monday, the Beacons close the regular season at home versus Penobscot on Feb. 1.

Indoor track

On the track, South Portland swept Scarborough, Kennebunk, Biddeford and Sanford in an SMAA league meet last week.

Cape Elizabeth took part in a 10-team WMC meet. The Capers boys and girls were both second behind Greely.

