President Donald Trump’s campaign made key promises to Mainers, including securing the border, restoring American energy dominance, reducing inflation, cutting wasteful spending and exposing the need for big changes.

For these goals to become a reality, President Trump needs a strong Cabinet that is capable of executing his priorities for the American people. All his nominees are more than capable to bring us closer to the truths of the Constitution. In November, millions of Americans demonstrably cast their votes to send Donald Trump back to Washington with a clear mandate.

Therefore, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King should unite with their colleagues to swiftly confirm the president’s Cabinet nominees. To fulfill his vision for reforming Washington, each nominee must be confirmed without delay. Any hindrance to the confirmation process only hinders President Trump’s ability to deliver the change he promised to the American people.

We the people have had enough. Please confirm President Trump’s nominees.

Patricia Frechette

Standish

