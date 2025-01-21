The taxpaying residents of Southern California are suffering. The GOP Congress continues to hold them hostage for partisan reasons. At the same time, the GOP continues to deny the role of human-caused climate change in these more frequent natural disasters. A wildfire is not political any more than a hurricane, flood, blizzard or tornado. It doesn’t discriminate between Republicans, Democrats and independents.

In Washington, Republicans are bickering about releasing financial aid to people who have lost everything but the clothes on their bodies and what they could carry. Mike Johnson and his MAGA crew want financial aid to be sent to California with “strings attached” because the state is mostly run by Democrats. I wonder if the same “strings” were attached to federal assistance given when hurricanes hit Southern “red” states like Florida and Tennessee. Suffering Americans are suffering Americans!

It has been heartwarming to see people, from the stricken area as well as those across the country and around the world, show empathy and compassion for the LA area. We’ve seen brave firefighters from Maine, and as far away as South Africa, come to their aid. Donations of food, clothing and money have been sent from small and large donors from around the world. If only our elected officials (including the president) would show the same compassion and empathy without regard to political affiliations.

Barb Osen

Orr’s Island

