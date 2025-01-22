Two Biddeford High School students are being recognized for their award-winning artwork in the prestigious Scholastic Art and Writing Awards at the Maine College of Art & Design (MECA) in Portland next month.

BHS Junior Savannah Matthews earned a Silver Key Award for their mixed media painting titled “Motionless Solitude in the Golden Canopy,” and BHS Senior Nire Aldrich earned a Gold Key Award for his pen and ink artwork, “Warden,” and a Portfolio Gold Key Award for all eight pieces of artwork he submitted. There were only two recipients of the Portfolio Gold Key Awards in our region, and both will receive a scholarship to MECA.

As the Gold Key winner, Aldrich was automatically juried for the even more prestigious Congressional Art Competition. The competition awards first through third places regionally, and Aldrich’s multi-award winning artwork titled “Warden” and portfolio containing eight pieces of artwork will be reviewed for the chance to win a $12,500 scholarship at the national level.

“I continue to be amazed at the caliber of artwork our students produce, and so very proud that they are getting the recognition they deserve,” said Elizabeth Ames, Biddeford High School art teacher. “Biddeford Schools has had some truly talented artists during my teaching career here, including Nire, who won three awards in this competition last year. I would encourage community members to take some time to stop by the Maine College of Art & Design through March 8th to enjoy the caliber of art our youth are producing.”

Their award-winning artwork, along with other Maine student artwork, will be on display at the Maine College of Art & Design (MECA) in Portland from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Feb. 14 and March 8.

Biddeford High School encourages the arts through an extensive Fine Arts curriculum, which includes Foundations of Art, Drawing and Color, Painting, Advanced Studio Art, Ceramics, Music (Theory, Concert Choir, Chamber Choir), Band (Symphonic, Concert, Jazz, Percussion, Guitar), Theater (Dance, Choreography), and Video Production.

Copy the Story Link