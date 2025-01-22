A new Salmon Falls Bridge over the Saco River, on Route 202 between Buxton and Hollis, is expected to be constructed next year.

Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill said the new bridge will be a full replacement. The present 26-foot-wide bridge on the heavily traveled truck route was built 77 years ago, in 1948.

“We’re planning to put the bridge replacement construction contract out to bid later this year – likely October,” Merrill said last week in an email to the American Journal.

Merrill expects construction to start and end during the 2026 construction year.

Julie Brask, MDOT senior project manager, said in an email to the American Journal Wednesday the rebuild would detour traffic from Route 202 to Route 4A through the village in Bar Mills.

“During the detour, temporary traffic signals will be in place at two locations along the detour route – one at the intersection of Route 4A and Route 117, and the other at the intersection of Route 4A and Route 112,” Brask said.

The anticipated total cost of the replacement bridge has risen from $8 million last January to $10.4 million.

The bridge was determined to be in poor condition and too narrow for bicyclists and pedestrians. Brask said plans for the new bridge are for it be to be 32 feet in width, “curb-to-curb” with two 11-foot travel lanes and 5-foot shoulders.

Devan Eaton, the former bridge project manager, said Tuesday the new design will be for a clear span without the need for piers in the river.

The railings will be taller than the present 3-foot height and will be designed to discourage daredevil youth from jumping from the bridge to the water below.

