Authors/Writing
Jan. 27
Lew-Ellyn Hughes author talk: “Farmhouse at the Edge of Town,” 6 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. newgloucesterlibrary.org
Exhibits/Galleries
Through Feb. 15
“Life Forms; Grow”: Jackie Brown, Leah Gauthier, Elaine K. Ng and Ashley Page, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery
Film
Jan. 23
“Cat Daddies” (2022): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Jan. 24
“Here” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Jan. 30
“Quiz Show” (1994): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Music
Jan. 23
Sun Dog Trio; Jack Marston: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Brian and Al: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Jan. 24
Two for Jackson: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Pete Witham and the Cosmik Zombies: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Sweep the Leg: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Jan. 25
The Seldom Playrights: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Whitney Doucet: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Jan. 26
Lucas Roy: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Off The Charts: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
The Fab Four: Beatles tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $24.50-$74.50. westbrookpac.org
Jan. 30
Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Jan. 31
King Day and the Imperials: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $7. lennyspub.com
“Bold as Brass”: USM faculty concert series, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $5-$15. usm.maine.edu/music
Sierra Harris: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Feb. 1
Band Beyond Description: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $15. lennyspub.com
Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
DJ Royale: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Feb. 2
Thomas Clukey: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Theater/Dance
Jan. 24
“The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals”: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music
Through Jan. 26
“Little Shop of Horrors”: By LRHS Drama Club, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lake Region High School, 1877 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. $15, $10 students. lakeregiondramaclub@gmail.com
Jan. 31
“Keepers of the Light”: Portland Ballet and Colby Arts, 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $12-$40.50. porttix.com
Jan. 31-Feb. 9
“Freaky Friday”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $28, $25 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org
