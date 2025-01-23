As the executive director of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed so generously during the holiday season. Your generosity has truly been a beacon of hope for so many in our community, ensuring that families in need could celebrate the season with warmth and sustenance. It’s your support that enables us to continue our mission of providing nutritious meals to those who may otherwise go without.
However, the need doesn’t end when the holiday season does. In fact, the post-holiday months are often a time when donations taper off, but program participation in our Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen remains high. As we move into the new year, we rely on your continued support to help maintain our programs. Whether through monthly donations, volunteer time or simply spreading awareness, your ongoing engagement is essential in creating lasting change.
With the transition to a new presidential administration, we are also mindful of the potential impacts on food security policies. We remain committed to advocating for policies that support those facing hunger and will continue to work with partners to address emerging challenges, feeding people today while working towards a brighter future. With your help, we can meet these challenges head-on and ensure that no one in our community is left behind.
Thank you once again for your incredible generosity and commitment to our mission.
Hannah Chatalbash is the executive director of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program.
