Reese Darling scored 18 points and Rebekah Plummer added 15 as Morse beat visiting Wiscasset 70-11 Wednesday night in girls basketball.
Morse (7-8) outscored Wiscasset 26-0 in the fourth quarter.
Michelle Farrin had five points for Wiscasset (1-10)
BOYS BASKETBALL
OAK HILL 60, BOOTHBAY 47: Eli Desmond the Raiders (4-11) as they pulled away from the Seahawks (4-11) in the second quarter in Wales.
Desmond hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Oak Hill outscore Boothbay 22-7 in the second and build a 33-19 halftime advantage.
Desmond finished with 23 points. Braden New added 12, including 7-of-7 shooting at the free-throw line, and Braden Dubuc scored nine points.
Boothbay’s Tyson French also had 23 points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BIDDEFORD/THORNTON/WELLS/KENNEBUNK 6, GREELY/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Sophia Auger had a hat trick and Corinne Ramunno scored twice and the Biddeford co-op (8-5-1) beat the Rangers (0-12) at Falmouth Family Ice Center.
Taylor Gonneville also scored for the Tigers. Zoe Trepaney scored for the Rangers.
Kaileigh Dorais stopped 18 shots for the Tigers and Charley Louie made 30 saves the Rangers.
