After decades of injustice, the Social Security Fairness Act (H.R. 82), was signed into law on Jan. 5. Before and during our respective terms on the National Education Association (NEA) Board of Directors, and throughout our other leadership roles within the Maine Education Association (MEA), we have heard from countless members about the devastating impact that the two federal laws, the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO), have had on so many educators, in addition to many others in public service.

These unfair provisions — GPO and WEP — were introduced in 1977 and 1983 as measures to prevent so-called “double dipping” into Social Security benefits. However, these provisions have, in essence, robbed public service workers, including educators, police officers and firefighters, of their full retirement benefits and the ability to retire with dignity, collecting the benefits they rightfully earned.

The most heart-wrenching were the stories shared over the years of people dealing with the death of their spouse, only to discover that they would receive significantly reduced survivor benefits, if any, from Social Security because of GPO. Many educators spend decades working in education only to find out at the tail end of their careers that their benefits would be slashed. Then there are those who became educators as a second career, after working in jobs where they paid into Social Security, who learned that they would not receive their full Social Security benefits upon retirement.

Many educators must work second, even third, jobs while teaching in order to provide for their families — jobs where they, too, pay into Social Security, yet would be denied their full retirement benefits. These Social Security offsets were not only unfair but have also long been a deterrent to professionals seeking to become educators in our state, undoubtedly contributing to the educator shortages currently affecting Maine schools.

As representatives from Maine on the NEA Board of Directors, we have both spent time on Capitol Hill sharing these stories with lawmakers to demonstrate the importance of repealing these unjust penalties on educators and lobbying for this change.

When speaking with those who were not affected by these offsets, inevitably the reaction was often one of disbelief. They couldn’t believe what we were saying was true; it just didn’t make sense to them. Even family and friends in other states, whom we also encouraged to contact their representatives, thought we must somehow be misunderstanding these laws as we explained the impacts the offsets had.

For decades, MEA and NEA — leaders and members — have sought to see these unjust laws repealed. While diligence, advocacy, dedication, tenacity, determination, hope and patience are all necessary characteristics for an educator, it is truly a testament to our collective commitment to our profession that, due to the efforts of so many colleagues and in partnership with champions of public education, we have at last been successful.

The decades of advocacy have finally paid off and reversed this injustice — not only for current retirees, but for future generations of educators. Now, current retirees will receive what is rightfully due to them, and a major barrier has been removed for those who wish to pursue a career in education here in Maine, helping to reduce the educator shortage and ensure our schools are well-staffed.

It is an overwhelming feeling to know that after decades of lobbying, we were part of something that will be life-changing for so many Mainers and our colleagues across the country. We are thankful that younger educators, and those still teaching, will benefit into the future. Instead of hearing stories of heartbreak and strife, we are now hearing expressions of joy, relief and gratitude.

We are also incredibly thankful for the persistence and determination of Sen. Collins in leading the charge in this effort for so long, and also feel deep gratitude for the steadfast support of Sen. King and Reps. Pingree and Golden.

What was so very wrong has, at last, been made right.

