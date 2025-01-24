Collins should speak

out on defense nominee

Dear Sen. Susan Collins,

We are following the confirmation hearings, and are aghast at the prospect of an unqualified, unhealthy and unprincipled man being confirmed as head of the Defense Department. It is not just demoralizing, it makes our closest allies wonder how they can partner with the U.S. when we seem to have lost our bearings, to the extent of pandering to an executive who wants to break the system, and realign international relations. Please be a “profile in courage” and speak your truth.

Edward Reiner

South Portland

