BATH – Audrey E. Anderson, 96, of Chapin, S.C., passed away on Jan. 8, 2025.

She was born in Bath on May 28, 1928, the daughter of William and Marion Thayer Anderson. She attended Bath schools and Morse High School.

She was employed for four years at J.J. Newberry’s, 34 years at Congress Sportswear and 12 years at Bath Iron Works, Local 6, Dept 63 where she served as shop steward for two years. She retired in January 1994 at the age of 66.

Audrey loved sports. She was an avid skier of Sugar Loaf and Pleasant Mountain. She also loved bowling, swimming, camping, and traveling to Europe in 1983.

She was a member of United Church of Christ Congregational of Bath and worked on many committees. She was a past chairman of the Christmas Fair, Women’s Fellowship, and Board of Deaconess. She was a past president of the Bath Business and Professional Woman’s Club. She was also a member of the Cosmopolitan Club and was a volunteer at Bath Memorial Hospital.

She was predeceased by her sister, Marion, brothers Robert and William, sisters-in-law Evelyn and Madelyn; a niece, Anita (Thomas) Goodwin of Oregon and nephew, Richard Anderson.

She is survived and greatly loved by her niece, Cheryl (Michael) Bowman of South Carolina, grandniece, Jessica (Wayne) O’Brien of California, grandnephew, Zane (Angela) Goodwin of Oregon, grandniece, Jillian Bowman; great-grandnephew, Nikolai Bromberg and great-grandniece, Rosalie Bromberg, all of South Carolina.

At her request, there will be no funeral service. There will be a graveside service in June 2025. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

