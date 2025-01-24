BRUNSWICK – Jeannine D. Powers, 92, of Brunswick and formerly of Bath, passed away on Jan. 21, 2025, at her beloved home on Mere Point. She is the loving wife of the late Raymond R. “Bob” Powers with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.

She was born in Bath on April 16, 1932, daughter of Lucien Bisson and Yvette Messier Bisson.

Jeannine attended Stella Maris School, Biddeford Pool; St. Mary’s Catholic School, Bath; and graduated in 1950 from Morse High School, Bath, as a member of the National Honor Society.

She married Raymond R. Powers on Oct. 10, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bath. Together they had four children. Jeannine was devoted to her family, which was the center of her life.

She began as a bookkeeper in her father’s trucking business (L. Bisson), worked as financial manager of Elmhurst Association for Handicapped Children, and after moving to Brunswick in 1975, was employed as financial secretary/bookkeeper at Maine Vocational Region 10, and was a part-time bookkeeper at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Jeannine participated in a wide range of volunteer work at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bath, as a Cub Scouts den mother, and at the Bath Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. In Brunswick, she was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, chairing funeral receptions for 11 years, designing church decorations, and singing in the choir.

Over the years, she enjoyed traveling to the Carribbean, Alaska, France, Ireland, Canada, as well as a cross-country trip across the United States with her husband.

Jeannine is survived by her children, John Powers and his wife Jane Waddle, Andrew Powers and his wife Marilyn Berke-Powers, Mary Kate Cote and her husband Mark Cote; brothers Richard Bisson and spouse Betsy and Francis Bisson and spouse Patricia; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Raymond; her son, Raymond Jr.; sisters Phyllis Bisson Little (Clifford) and Jacqueline Bisson Vachon (David), brother, Lucien Bisson; and lifelong loving friends Beverly Allegrin Emero and Sally Grant Andre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick, on Monday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following at the Church. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Bath, in the spring.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made in Jeannine’s name to St. Charles Borromeo Church.

