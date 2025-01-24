BOWDOINHAM – Calvin Wayne Temple, 71, of Bowdoinham, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family.

Calvin was born on March 28, 1953, in Brunswick. Calvin attended the Coombs School in Bowdoinham and went on to graduate from Brunswick High School in 1971.

After exploring a few different career paths, Calvin found his true calling in public safety. He proudly dedicated 36 years of his life to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department. Known for his unwavering fairness and ability to connect with people, Calvin earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and community members alike. His commitment to maintaining peace and safety left a lasting impact on those he served. Calvin worked his way up through the ranks of the department, before retiring at the rank of lieutenant in 2014.

A lifelong resident of Bowdoinham, Calvin was a devoted and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Calvin enjoyed his retirement hunting, fishing, tending to his property with his tractors, and creating memories in his lean-to with friends and neighbors who would often stop by to chat. Calvin loved spending time with his granddaughters, and evenings down beside the creek with his wife, Jewel and their dogs Maggie and Hutch. He was also well known for his short, true, stories of growing up in Bowdoinham.

Calvin leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Jewel Temple; along with two sons, Adam, his life partner Amanda. Aaron and his wife, Danielle. He is also cherished by three beautiful granddaughters, Chayla, Avery, and Chloe; as well as numerous siblings and close relatives who will miss him dearly.

Celebration of life and grave side service will be announced at a later date.

