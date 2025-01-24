SCARBOROUGH – Stephen Douglas Love, 75, always known as “Steve” from an early age, was born on Jan. 21, 1949, in Beverly, Mass., to Anne and Nathaniel Love. He passed away peacefully, his wife by his side, after a long battle with dementia, on Jan. 17, 2025, just four days short of his 76th birthday.

Steve graduated from Nichols College in Massachusetts, where he played football, met his future wife, and formed lifelong friendships, including with his “best roomie,” Rod.

After graduating, he led a career at Brockway Smith for 33 years as a legendary salesman. Steve’s coworkers often called him “Spiff Man”, as he could charm the pants off of anybody.

Steve was admired for his unwavering commitment to keeping his promises. His children fondly recall the motto “Dad’s way or the highway,” which reflected his steadfast approach to life. For a few years, Steve was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Waterville.

Steve’s sense of humor was something he was well known for – earning him the title of class clown in high school – and remained a defining part of his personality throughout his life. In other words, if Steve was around, you knew you’d be in for some good laughs.

He could often be found at his camp on Great Moose Lake, where he spent countless hours fishing in his boat and hunting with the guys. Many remember Steve for the long-lasting memories they made with him “upta camp”. He was also a hat man, always wearing a cap on his head. Usually he opted for a blue one, as that was his favorite color.

Steve is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Rebecca Love; son, Jeremy, and his partner Hope, daughter, Sarah, and her husband Jon; and his cherished granddaughter, Autumn and step-granddaughter, Mazie. He is also survived by his sister, Helen and brother, Charles.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Visiting hours are 1 to 2 p.m., with the service following from 2 to 3 p.m. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Midcoast Humane Society,

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME 04011

or midcoasthumane.org/donate.

