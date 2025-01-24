Central Maine Power officials say imposters are posing as employees of the utility company and reaching out to residents and businesses.

These “aggressive tactics” include going door-to-door while posing as CMP employees, according to a company spokesperson. Scammers have also used fraudulent phone numbers, emails and texts to try to get personal information from customers.

In some cases, the caller ID will show the call is coming from CMP and the caller pretends to have specific knowledge about the customers they’re calling. They may also provide a callback number with a recorded greeting similar to CMP’s company’s customer service line, according spokesperson Jonathan Breed.

The company sent a notice last week to police departments and town officials warning them about the scam.

Breed said that scammers are not new, but their tactics evolve.

“The best tool we have to protect our customers is arming them with information,” he said.

Breed said CMP will never send employees to a personal residence to use a computer or other device, have an employee take a photo of your electric bill or send an employee to your home to offer a discount or to sign up for a service. The company also will not ask customers to make a payment with a pre-paid debit card or other non-refundable method.

Customers should also look out for people posing as utility representatives and aggressively telling them their account is past due and that a crew is on the way to shut off service unless payment is made immediately, Breed said. Typically, they’ll ask for payment using a pre-paid card.

Callers or in-person scammers will also instruct customers to pay with cash or a pre-paid debit card to cover the cost of a new meter or meter upgrade.

CMP said customers should also look out for callers who insist that a recent payment encountered a system glitch and was not completed or that the company has not received the payment at all. In those cases, the scammer will ask the customer to make a false payment using pre-paid card or by providing personal bank account information.

If people think they have been approached by someone posing as a CMP employee, they should notify their local police department.

