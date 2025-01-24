The School Around Us is announced that it is partnering with Mill Studio Arts in Biddeford to share a STEAM learning experience for its 17 full-time learners in the upper learning spirals. The partnership, according to a news release, integrates science and math with the arts highlighting the importance of each of the disciplines through hands-on activities that cover topics such as:

– S (Science) Earth science, space, fossils.

– T (Technology) GPS, satellites, mapping, coding.

– E (Engineering) Lego robotics, design, mapping, building pro, innovating.

– A (Arts) Design in clay, paint and other art forms,, concept design, creation, building models, creating visual representations, printmaking.

– M (Math) Concepts: place value, money, problem-solving, symmetry, geometry, large numbers, time.

Using the who, why, what, and how framework, the program focuses on:

Who: Understanding each student’s interests, learning styles, and unique traits to create comfortable learning environments.

Why: Developing meaningful units based on students’ contexts and relevant concepts that resonate with them.

What: Identifying necessary materials, concepts, guiding questions, and potential outcomes for the activities.

How: Breaking larger projects into hands-on, skill-building workshops to teach effective use of tools and materials.

The initiative is funded by a grant from Onsemi Corporation, which is dedicated to driving innovations in automotive and industrial markets, focusing on megatrends like vehicle electrification and sustainable energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Onsemi operates a global network of manufacturing, sales, and engineering facilities.

The STEAM program is hosted at Mill Studio Arts in Biddeford, where learners from the School Around Us are participating in eight learning sessions. The program is set to culminate on Feb. 15 with a Family and Friends program showcase from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Studio on Pearl Street in Biddeford.

