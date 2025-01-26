YARMOUTH – David Paul Ray, 72, died at home on Cousins Island in Yarmouth on Jan. 23, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born in Eastport on July 21, 1952, to Ralph and Cyrilla Fae Boomer Ray. He was one of six children, growing up in a big old colonial house in the middle of town. It was a happy and chaotic household, a stone’s throw from the grade schools, hospital and waterfront. There was always wiffleball, basketball or a snowball fight happening in the yard. The family spent summers on Boyden Lake.

David’s paternal grandparents were immigrants from Lebanon, and the family cherished its traditions and Middle East recipes. His childhood was filled with large family gatherings, lively with laughter and plenty of food. He was close to his parents and siblings and, in his 72 years, never missed celebrating a Fourth of July week in Eastport with them. He and his brothers looked forward to annual fishing trips to West Grand Lake every spring with his parents. The tradition lives on.

David was a voracious reader and exceptionally sharp. Growing up, teachers tailored special reading and math classes to challenge him. He graduated from Shead Memorial High School in 1970, as Class Valedictorian. He was opinionated and analytical, an excellent public speaker and advocate for his community. His valedictory address, critical of the Vietnam War, impressed even those with opposing views.

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate from the University of Maine at Orono, class of 1974, David majored in Political Science. While at UMO, he was chosen to be a congressional intern for Rep. William Cohen in 1973 during the Watergate Hearings- an exhilarating experience for him.

David was charismatic and outgoing at UMO, known for his long, flowing locks, his vintage Army snorkel parka, his old VW Bug, “Maggie-May”, and his nightly piano playing. David and his college friends liked to push the boundaries. They were instrumental in starting “Freak Weekend”, an alternative to “Greek Weekend”.

He graduated cum laude from Cornell Law School in 1977 and was admitted to the Maine Bar. He joined the Portland law firm of Jensen, Baird, Gardner & Henry as an associate in its litigation department. In 1980, he was appointed Law Clerk for the Honorable George Mitchell, then judge of the US District Court for the District of Maine. After completing his clerkship, he became Staff Counsel and Assistant to US Senator George Mitchell.

David thrived in the role, was honored to work with Senator Mitchell, and thoroughly enjoyed his time in the nation’s capital. He returned to Portland and practiced law, with a concentration in construction and contract law. He tried numerous jury and non-jury trials in Maine’s state and federal courts and was respected as an arbitrator. His law firm, Burns, Ray & Delano, merged with Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson in 2000.

David met the love of his life, Kay Loftus, in 1987, when he was officiating a friend’s wedding. Kay was attending as the maid of honor and it was love at first sight when she walked into the room. David essentially hip-checked someone out of a seat to sit next to her at dinner. They married in 1989 at the Chebeague Island Inn, and began a wonderful life together – full of hikes, music, love and laughter. They were blessed and forever changed with the birth of their beloved daughter, Cyrilla Jane in 1996. David cherished Cyrilla and thrived as a father.

David retired from the active practice of law in 2016 but remained active as a mediator and legal consultant. In retirement, David learned to play guitar, continued perfecting his golf game, attended as many music shows as he could possibly squeeze in, and enjoyed trips to Fenway. He joined the Royal River Community Players in 2017 and fulfilled a dream of participating in several theater productions, most recently as Uncle Alp in “Heidi”.

David loved Yarmouth and was very active in the community. He was a member of the Yarmouth School Committee from 2001-2007, and again from 2009-2015. He was Chair of the Yarmouth School Department, Facilities Committee from 2016 -2024. He devoted many hours to and was very proud of the Yarmouth School System. In 2015, David delivered the convocation speech to Cyrilla’s high school graduating class, receiving much praise from students and faculty alike. He was awarded an honorary diploma for his years of service to the schools.

In addition, he served on the Boards of Cobscook Learning Center (2014- 2024), Yarmouth Historical Society (2016-2024) and Royal River Community Players (2017-2024).

David loved daily early morning walks with his black lab, Meyka. He relished living on Cousins Island, walking to the dock, watching the sunrise and sunset and smelling the salt air. He loved weekly golf games with his “boys” and the camaraderie, good humor and friendly competition that ensued. He was lucky to attend The Masters Golf Tournament 19 times with his good friends. He loved to dance at music festivals, take long bike rides, blast and sing along to his CDs in the car, debate at dinner tables, and time himself doing crosswords.

But most of all, he loved and deeply cared for his family. There was no better husband, father, brother or son. He set the standard for empathy, love, support and kindness. His family benefited from his insight, wisdom, advice, compassion and care.

David was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Fae Ray. His infant son, Jackson Boomer Ray died shortly after birth in 1996.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kay Loftus-Ray; and daughter, Cyrilla Jane Ray, whom he adored. He leaves his five siblings who loved him dearly, John Marshall of Eastport, Jo Ann Ray of Clayton, N.C., Beth Furth (Peter) of Jamaica Plain, Mass., Kenneth Ray (Julianne) of North Yarmouth, and Amy Ray (Mike Stewart) of Eastport. He will be missed by his mother-in-law, Dolly Loftus; as well as Kay’s six siblings. He is also survived by dear cousins from the Ray and Lewis families and many treasured nieces and nephews on both sides.

There will be a memorial service in Yarmouth at a date to be announced.

A scholarship at Royal River Community Players has been established in David’s memory, to commemorate his love of theatre and dedication to the community.

To donate to the David Ray Scholarship Fund, please visit http://www.rrcp.me

Copy the Story Link