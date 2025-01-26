Menchen, Jacquelin E. 84, of Portland, Jan. 20. Visit 5-7 p.m., Jan. 31, Service 9 a.m., Feb. 1, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland.
Menchen, Jacquelin E. 84, of Portland, Jan. 20. Visit 5-7 p.m., Jan. 31, Service 9 a.m., Feb. 1, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland.
