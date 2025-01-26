BIDDEFORD – Joseph “Joe” Yetz, 94, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Scarborough on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Joe was born on July 25, 1930.

Visitation will be conducted from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, followed by a Catholic Funeral Outside of Mass at 1 p.m. Burial with Full Military Honors will be conducted at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco, immediately following the Funeral Outside of Mass.

