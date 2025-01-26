PORTLAND – Karen Rose Mougalian Wright, born in Portland to Aram and Alice Mougalian, passed away Jan. 21, 2025, at the age of 79.

She is survived by her three sons, Richard Wright and his wife Nancy of Old Greenwich, Conn., Jack Wright and his wife Cristina of Greensboro, N.C., and Craig Wright and his wife Sue of Cumberland. Karen leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren, Kathryn, Anna, Nicolas, Aram, Emma, Henry and Cooper. Karen was a loving sister to her brother, Richard and his wife Susan and was predeceased by her sister, Lisa A. Pedro.

Karen was a successful real estate agent in Portland and Falmouth where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Deering High School and Endicott College in Massachusetts.

Karen enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, and relaxing at Higgins Beach. She was dearly loved by her close friends and family. Her legacy will live on through her beloved grandchildren.

A private graveside service for close family and friends will be announced at a future date.

Arrangements are be handled by Jones, Rich Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave a tribute in Karen’s memory and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to one of her favorite charities,

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 US-1,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

Wesley Long Cancer Center,

2400 W. Friendly Ave.,

Greensboro, NC 27403

