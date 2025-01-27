Reading the editor’s note on Page 2 of the Food & Dining section in the Jan. 5 paper indicating there would be changes to the section in 2025, brought me hope that you would begin featuring more gardening articles or bring back a full gardening section. But, to my dismay, that was not the case. Instead, you are doing away with the only gardening writer you have.

Needless to say, I am very upset that this is happening. Gardening has always been strong in Maine and gardening, during COVID-19, exploded, with people growing their own food, putting in fruit trees, creating flower gardens and creating outdoor spaces as a way to get through the pandemic. There is so much to gardening that could be written and that readers are interested in. Even now, more and more people are growing their own food to ease the pain of high food costs as well as all the additives in our food.

People want healthier options. Gardening is a way to achieve that.

Priscilla Kennie

Dayton

