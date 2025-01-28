PORTLAND – Norman Marius Janson, 71, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2025, at his home in Portland.

﻿Norman was born in Brooklyn, NY, on May 25, 1953, son of the late Marius Roger and Chrysoula Grace (Kominos) Janson. The family moved to Illinois and then to New Jersey; eventually settling in Winchester, Mass. Norman graduated from Winchester High School and was active in sports, playing varsity soccer. He graduated cum laude from the University of Mass, Amherst.

﻿Norman pursued a career in the insurance industry from 1980 to his eventual retirement in 2018. Shooting darts was a favorite hobby. His skill helped lead the dart team, Hot Shots, to the Lake Regional A Division Championship. He was a great lover of Maine outdoors and a true seeker of the deep woods. Any season could find him hiking the many Maine or New Hampshire trails. Early morning fishing adventures were another favorite hobby along with biking and following space exploration advances. He was an avid reader. Norman had an innate ability to care deeply for others and took joy in helping out a friend or neighbor. He was a man of quiet strength and sincere generosity.

﻿Norman is survived by his wife, Jennifer Fischer; son, Brian Janson, daughter Lauren Janson; stepson, Jordan and his wife Meghan Fischer, stepdaughter Kimberly Fischer; and granddaughter, Olivia Fischer.

﻿Family and friends are invited to visit on Feb. 8, 2025, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St. Portland.

﻿To view Norman’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please make donations in Norman’s memory to:

Portland Trails

38 Diamond St.

Portland, ME 04101

