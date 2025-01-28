SOUTH PORTLAND – Gloria Jean Magaw, 78, passed away on Jan. 24, 2025, at her home in South Portland surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born on April 15, 1946, in St. Johnsbury Vt., daughter of the late Arthur and Claudia (Robillard) Johnson.

Gloria’s favorite memories were of her childhood summers spent on her grandparents’ farm in Vermont. She cherished the simple joys of riding horses, chasing chickens and cows, and running through the fields with her cousins and sister, Claire. Her love for animals, especially orange kitties, became a lifelong passion. She remained close to her Vermont cousins, treasuring their annual visits to Maine and her trips to Vermont.

Gloria attended Portland Schools and graduated from South Portland High School. She began her career working for Bercon, Fairchild, and the Sheraton Hotel before starting her own home cleaning business. Gloria was a dedicated and hardworking woman who took immense pride in making her clients’ homes beautiful. Her strong work ethic and commitment to excellence left a lasting impression on her clients and inspired her three daughters.

Although Gloria was naturally shy and avoided the spotlight, she was fun-loving, loyal, and caring. She maintained lifelong friendships, including her best friends Sharon Connors and Frannie Pizzo. As a devoted daughter, Gloria shared a special bond with her mother, Claudia, who joined her family for dinner every evening, creating a truly special routine across three generations.

Gloria enjoyed hosting home interior parties and receiving regular visits from the fuller brush man and the Avon lady. She loved doing ceramics classes with her daughter Angie; these classes became their Friday night ritual. Gloria decorated her home for every holiday, particularly Halloween and Christmas. She loved gardening and kept her yard filled with beautiful flowers, especially ruby-red roses, white daisies, and pansies.

In her younger days, Gloria excelled at bowling, winning numerous trophies. Later in life, she and her husband, Kenny, traveled to antique markets in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Florida, enjoying their shared passion for collectibles. Gloria enjoyed collecting Fenton milk glass, porcelain dolls, crackled glass, bubble pictures, posable teddy bears, and glass Scottie dogs and cats.

Gloria adored her four grandchildren, she was a loving and involved grandmother, babysitting Elizabeth during her early years and Abigail during her first year. She cherished being their Grammy and attending special events and celebrating milestones with them.

Gloria’s kindness, devotion, and love for her family and friends will be deeply missed.

Gloria was predeceased by her parents, and sisters, Dorella Foye and Claire Curtis. She is survived by her husband Kenny, who was her loving partner for 48 years; daughters, Michelle and her husband Michael Cloutier, Angela and her husband Mark Tinkham, and Trina and her husband Nathan Hawkes; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Roman Cloutier, and Abigail and Adam Tinkham.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the team at Hospice of Southern Maine, especially Kelly, Hope, and Lindsey, for their excellent care and compassion; and AnnMarie and Madison with East Coast Caregivers.

Visiting hours will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2025, at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway South Portland; a Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m.

To view Gloria’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Please consider making donations in Gloria’s memory to the:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

PO Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

