PORTLAND – In loving memory of Douglas M. Ingraham, 83, of Portland, beloved husband of the late Mary Ingraham, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2025.

Born in Portland on Nov. 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Warren Sr. and Dorothy Ingraham of Portland where he grew up and attended Portland schools and served in the Army.

He was well known for being the best trapper in the state of Maine and he loved the great outdoors. He loved trapping with his son, Michael. He enjoyed paving with his son, David, brother, Zeke, niece, Kelly and nephew, Jeremy. He loved stock race racing and attended many races with his son, Dave throughout the years, the last race he attended was the Oxford 250 back in 2023.

He was a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to so many.

He was preceded by his wife, Mary Linda; his parents; brothers Bert, Bub and his sisters Jennifer and June.

Surviving are his sons Michael and wife, Tammy of Limerick and son, David and Karen of Windham; four grandchildren, David, Travis, Randy and Elizabeth; his brothers Zeke and wife Sandra, sisters Karen, Judy and Marlene.

He is leaving his loving cats Big Blackie, Smokey, One Spot, Baby Tiger, Midnight and the Biggest Tiger, who are missing him so much.

We are especially thankful for the family and friends who spent quality time with him over these last few months. He was truly loved and will be missed.

Burial and celebration of life will be in the summer at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland.

To express condolences or to participate in Douglass' online tribute, please visit http://www.mainecremationcare.com.

