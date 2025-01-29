The Scarborough Land Trust’s Scarborough Marsh Committee (SMC) is recruiting new members to help protect Scarborough Marsh and ensure it survives in the face of development, climate change, and contaminated run-off.

Covering an area of approximately 3,200 acres, Scarborough Marsh is the largest salt marsh in Maine and one of Scarborough’s natural treasures.

The land trust is seeking individuals, including students and active professionals, who are passionate about this habitat and have a background in environmental studies, the natural sciences or a related field.

If interested, send a short biography and statement of interest by email to info@scarboroughlandtrust.org or by mail to Scarborough Land Trust, P.O. Box 1237, Scarborough, ME 04070.

