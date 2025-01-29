Despite a light turnout, an overwhelming majority of voters who showed up approved a bond for the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology at the Jan. 21 municipal election.

The sole item on the ballot, the $491,500 bond referendum, received 289 yes votes to 50 no votes.

According to the referendum question, the funds will be used for capital improvements and for new equipment to modernize BRCOT programs.

This is just the latest input for improvements to the BRCOT. In October, a ribbon cutting and grand opening were held for the completion of a $7 million building expansion that also saw the addition of new culinary arts and travel, tourism and hospitality programs. In addition, the EMT, plumbing and heating programs were expanded.

Gov. Janet Mills attended a ground breaking for the new wing in June 2023.

Funding for the improvements in large part came from a grant from the Maine Department of Education in 2022, part of the billion-dollar Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan investment.

According to the January referendum, funding for the debt service on the new bond will come from the state, not Biddeford taxpayers.

At the October celebration, Dwight Littlefield, the state’s director for career and technical education, said the opening of the center aligns with a statewide goal to grow technical education, according to an Oct. 29 article by Portland Press Herald Staff Writer Riley Board.

“In six years, we’ve seen a 20% increase, serving over 10,000 students across the state,” Littlefield said. “Here in Biddeford alone, since 2020, they’ve seen a 54% increase.”

School Superintendent Jeremy Ray said the center used to only serve upperclassmen, but it now offers 20 programs to more than 500 students, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Center Director Paulette Bonneau said she had supported restaurant and tourism programs because Biddeford and southern Maine are such large tourist destinations, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The technology center serves students from Biddeford, Saco, Kennebunk and Old Orchard Beach.

