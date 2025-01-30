Authors/Writing
Feb. 5
“Make Your Own Mystery”: Audience works with local authors to build a mystery novel together, 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Exhibits/Galleries
Through Feb. 15
“Life Forms; Grow”: Jackie Brown, Leah Gauthier, Elaine K. Ng and Ashley Page, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery
Film
Jan. 30
“Quiz Show” (1994): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Jan. 31
“Conclave” (2024): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Feb. 4
“BlacKkKlansman” (2018): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Feb. 6
“Lioness, the Nicola Adams Story” (2021): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Feb. 7
“The Substance” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Feb. 8
“Wicked” (2024): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Music
Jan. 30
Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Jan. 31
King Day and the Imperials: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $7. lennyspub.com
“Bold as Brass”: USM faculty concert series, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $5-$15. usm.maine.edu/music
Sierra Harris: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Feb. 1
Band Beyond Description: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $15. lennyspub.com
Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
DJ Royale: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Feb. 2
Thomas Clukey: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Feb. 5
Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Bryce Leatherwood: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Feb. 6
Tyler Stanley; Pete Morse: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Stella Blue: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Feb. 7
Xander Nelson: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Bess Jacques Trio: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Brady Wells: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Feb. 8
Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Feb. 9
Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Twograss: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
“Valentine’s Day with Callie Brennan and Laura Kargul”: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $5-$15. usm.maine.edu/music
Theater/Dance
Jan. 31
“Keepers of the Light”: Portland Ballet and Colby Arts, 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $12-$40.50. porttix.com
Feb. 7
Zac Stearn: Storytelling, comedy, music and book signing, “5 to Places: Memoirs of a Theatre Kid,” tickets benefit Gorham Arts Alliance, 7 p.m., Community Performing Arts Center, 34 School St., Gorham. $20, $40 with book. bit.ly/4hbvwGy
Through Feb. 9
“Freaky Friday”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $28, $25 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org
“Little Shop of Horrors”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gorham High School, 41 Merrill Ave., Gorham. $14. facebook.com/GorhamTheater
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.