Authors/Writing

Feb. 5

“Make Your Own Mystery”: Audience works with local authors to build a mystery novel together, 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Feb. 15

“Life Forms; Grow”: Jackie Brown, Leah Gauthier, Elaine K. Ng and Ashley Page, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Jan. 30

“Quiz Show” (1994): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Advertisement

Jan. 31

“Conclave” (2024): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 4

“BlacKkKlansman” (2018): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 6

“Lioness, the Nicola Adams Story” (2021): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Advertisement

Feb. 7

“The Substance” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 8

“Wicked” (2024): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Jan. 30

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Jan. 31

King Day and the Imperials: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $7. lennyspub.com

“Bold as Brass”: USM faculty concert series, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $5-$15. usm.maine.edu/music

Sierra Harris: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 1

Band Beyond Description: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $15. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

DJ Royale: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 2

Thomas Clukey: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 5

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Bryce Leatherwood: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 6

Tyler Stanley; Pete Morse: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Stella Blue: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Feb. 7

Xander Nelson: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Bess Jacques Trio: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Brady Wells: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 8

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 9

Advertisement

Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Twograss: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

“Valentine’s Day with Callie Brennan and Laura Kargul”: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $5-$15. usm.maine.edu/music

Theater/Dance

Jan. 31

“Keepers of the Light”: Portland Ballet and Colby Arts, 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $12-$40.50. porttix.com

Feb. 7

Advertisement

Zac Stearn: Storytelling, comedy, music and book signing, “5 to Places: Memoirs of a Theatre Kid,” tickets benefit Gorham Arts Alliance, 7 p.m., Community Performing Arts Center, 34 School St., Gorham. $20, $40 with book. bit.ly/4hbvwGy

Through Feb. 9

“Freaky Friday”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $28, $25 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

“Little Shop of Horrors”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gorham High School, 41 Merrill Ave., Gorham. $14. facebook.com/GorhamTheater

Copy the Story Link