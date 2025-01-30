Kittery police said they are in an hourslong “standoff” outside a home on Kittery Point, the department said.

Police asked members of the public to avoid the area of 161 Pepperrell Road in a post on social media shortly after 3:15 p.m.

A stretch of the street a few hundred feet long, between its intersections with Haley Road and Chauncy Creek Road, has been closed, the Kittery Town Hall said in a social media post shortly after 3:20 p.m.

A dispatcher said the incident was ongoing when reached by phone around 6:10 p.m., adding that further updates would come on the town’s and department’s Facebook pages.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Copy the Story Link