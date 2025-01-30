While the political winds in Washington may shift like weather vanes, citizens around the globe remain steadfast in their concern for our shared planet. Meaningful environmental action doesn’t always require government leadership, as we can learn from New Zealand’s Ministry for the Environment.

Years ago, they published an inspiring call to action: 21 practical steps that any citizen can take to make a difference. These aren’t grand policy proposals or controversial mandates that require government enforcement – they’re simple, effective actions that work just as well in Portland, Maine, as they do in Portland, Oregon, or Wellington, New Zealand.

With thanks to the citizens of New Zealand, here are 10 practical steps we can take toward a sustainable future for all. In our next column, we’ll share the remaining 11, completing the list of ‘21 Actions’ that Kiwis have been asked to consider daily.

1. Use cleaner forms of home heating. The problem: Keeping homes warm by burning wood, coal, gas, and diesel releases air pollutants.

What you can do: a.) Use cleaner home heating appliances like heat pumps, pellet burners, and ultra-low emission burners. b.) Burn dry, seasoned, and non-treated wood. c.) Check with your local government to see if they offer grants or low-interest loans to buy cleaner home heating appliances.

2. Take part in a beach cleanup. The problem: Rubbish pollutes our coastlines and enters our marine ecosystems. Picking up rubbish is an easy way to reduce pollution on our beaches and in our oceans.

What you can do: a.) Invite your friends or workplace to take part in a beach clean-up. b.) Join an existing group that does beach clean-up in your area.

3. Take care of a local stream. The problem: Rubbish and sediment pollution from a stream or river can wash into the ocean. This is harmful to our marine species and habitats.

What you can do: a.) Pick up rubbish near streams so it does not flow out to sea. b.) Plant trees near streams. This helps hold streams and riverbeds together and stops soil from being washed away.

4. Shop smarter. The problem: Packaging, single-use items, and disposable products create

waste and impact our environment.

What you can do: a.) Buy only what you need. b.) Buy reusable items like beeswax wraps, drink bottles, and straws. c.) Buy recycled items.

5. Shop at your local fruit and vegetable market. The problem: Help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport by using local ingredients. When you buy local food or products you are also helping your local economy.

What you can do: a.) Plant your own vegetables and fruit trees. b.) Buy local and in-season food. c.) Shop at your local farmers market.

6. Reduce, reuse, recycle. The problem: Waste pollutes our land, waterways, and marine environment. It also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

What you can do: a.) Reduce your plastic use and avoid single-use plastics. b.) Use reusable items like beeswax wraps, drink bottles, and straws. c.) Recycle correctly by rinsing your items and following your local town’s recycling rules.

7. Reduce your electricity use. The problem: Greenhouse gas emissions are produced when we use electricity and gas.

What you can do: a.) Switch off lights when you’re not using them. b.) Use LED lightbulbs. c.) Unplug electronics from the wall socket when they’re not in use.

8. Reduce water use in the kitchen. The problem: Freshwater is a limited resource. It also takes a lot of energy to transport and clean. This produces greenhouse gases, which are bad for the environment.

What you can do: a.) Run the dishwasher or washing machine only when it’s full. b.) Choose water-efficient appliances. c.) Use smaller pots and pans.

9. Reduce water use in the garden. The problem: See above.

What you can do: a.) Water your garden at night to reduce evaporation. b.) Install a rainwater tank or consider a greywater system for your home. c.) Replace lawns with native plants.

10. Reduce water use in the bathroom. The problem: See above. What you can do: a.) Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth. b.) Take shorter showers.

Come back to this column the week after next to get the final eleven suggestions from

our friends in New Zealand, who are with us as we try to save our common home’s

resources for the next generations.

Peggy Siegle and Fred Horch are principals of Sustainable Practice. To receive expert action guides to help your household and organizations become superbly sustainable, visit SustainablePractice.Life and subscribe for free to “One Step This Week.”

