BELGRADE – Ralph W. Ardito Jr., 70, passed away on Jan. 27, 2025, due to complications associated with ALS. Born in Providence, RI, on March 23, 1954, Ralph was raised in Augusta, where he graduated from Cony High School in 1972. He subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Ricker College.

A pioneering entrepreneur with a visionary spirit, Ralph established Belgrade Canoe and Kayak, one of the first businesses of its kind. His shop became a destination for paddling enthusiasts from all over the country, successfully selling and renting thousands of canoes and kayaks to those eager to explore the scenic beauty of the Belgrade Lakes. Ralph’s keen business acumen and deep understanding of his customers made him Old Town Canoes’ most successful partner in the United States on multiple occasions. Amusingly, it remains uncertain if he had ever paddled a canoe before selling his first one, but he recognized the allure of the lakes and built a thriving business around it. Ralph also assisted his parents in starting and operating Ardito’s Family Restaurant at the Augusta Airport for nearly 14 years.

In addition to his entrepreneurial success, Ralph had a passion for golf. He was known for his long drives well into his fifties and won several championships at Western View Golf Club, often competing against his brother Gene for the club championship, with each emerging victorious in successive years.

Ralph was a beloved family man and friend, known for his generosity, humor, and thoughtfulness. He had a talent for selecting unique and enjoyable gifts for those he cared about whether from his shop or favorite stores. A lover of fine clothing, particularly shoes, Ralph was also the family philosopher, sparking lively and insightful conversations during the famous Ardito family Sunday pasta dinners.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Marie Ardito, in 2021. He is survived by his siblings Gene (Barbara), Greg, Ann Smith (David), and Mark (Jenny). He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Anthony, Elena Neuts, Amelia J.D., Ava, and Joseph. Additionally, Ralph is survived by his cousins Michael Fargnoli, Marie Mackey and her children Howie PhD., Christopher, and David Mackey, along with Larry Ardito.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 41 Western Ave., Augusta, ME 04330 followed by a reception (location to be announced) for family and friends to celebrate Ralph’s life.

Ralph’s entrepreneurial spirit, love of family, and zest for life will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared by visiting http://www.plummerfh.com.

