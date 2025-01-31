CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wendy Cushman Arnold passed away in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Jan. 24, 2025, after a brief illness.

Born May 2, 1949, in Utica, NY, to Nancy and Gordon Cushman, Wendy embraced her identity as a Maine resident at age five when the family moved to Falmouth.

After graduating from Falmouth High, she married and raised a family in Bangor Gardens, a quirky neighborhood in Maine’s Queen City. Despite the charms of the lower Penobscot Valley, Wendy was never enamored with Bangor, returning to southern Maine in the mid-1990s.

After her children’s exodus from Maine, Wendy’s life was fuller with her second husband, Justin Arnold, and Sandals, his beloved service dog. Wendy enjoyed making their eclectic, flat-roofed Yarmouth home her own, full of flower gardens and birdhouses.

In 2017, Wendy moved closer to her family in Wyoming. There, she enjoyed time with her grandchildren and the company of her loyal cat, Penny. Wendy tried her best at Western gardening and achieved her finest blooms in her final season before falling ill.

Wendy was preceded in death by her husband Justin; her parents; and her siblings Peter, David, and Polly. She is survived by her sister Susan; her children Jeffrey and Jennifer; and her grandchildren Pedro, Eli, and Amelia.

The family thanks Davis Hospice Care for their exceptional support and Birgitt and Laura for their guidance and care.

Honoring Wendy’s wishes, she will return to Maine in the spring, the season she loved most.

