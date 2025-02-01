Years ago, I lived in New York City and had season tickets to the Metropolitan Opera. Though loving most kinds of classical music, opera was not one of them. I nodded off at concerts (much to the distress of the person who provided the tickets).

This past Sunday, I experienced the most stirring opera performance I ever heard, “La Bohème,” performed by the Portland Symphony and Opera Maine. The brainchild for this collaboration was the orchestra’s conductor, Maestro Eckhart Preu. What a delightful surprise it was to have enjoyed it so much.

The music and singing were transporting. The PSO and Maestro Preu continue to excel and inspire those of us who are fortunate to attend the concerts. We don’t have to travel to New York City to experience sublime classical music.

Barbara Doughty

Portland

