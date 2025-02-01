Anthony Beauregard’s second goal of the game broke a 2-2 tie late in the second period, and the Trois-Rivières Lions went on to a 4-2 win over the Maine Mainers in an ECHL game Saturday afternoon at Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, Maine tied the game in the second when Lynden McCallum and Justin Bean scored just 52 seconds apart.

Trois-Rivières regrouped, though, and earned its fourth straight win over the Mariners.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles