Anthony Beauregard’s second goal of the game broke a 2-2 tie late in the second period, and the Trois-Rivières Lions went on to a 4-2 win over the Maine Mainers in an ECHL game Saturday afternoon at Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, Maine tied the game in the second when Lynden McCallum and Justin Bean scored just 52 seconds apart.

Trois-Rivières regrouped, though, and earned its fourth straight win over the Mariners.

